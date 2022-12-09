C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $22,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,433,000 after acquiring an additional 91,884 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,722,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

