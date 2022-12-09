Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,478 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 928,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $3,641,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 2.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CZR stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $97.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

