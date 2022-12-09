Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 982.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

Shares of CZR opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $97.39.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.