Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,564.49

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,564.49 ($43.46) and traded as high as GBX 3,780 ($46.09). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,670 ($44.75), with a volume of 19,996 shares trading hands.

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 538.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,564.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,600.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Caledonia Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 9.50%.

Insider Activity

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

In other news, insider William Wyatt sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,480 ($42.43), for a total transaction of £855,384 ($1,043,024.02). In other news, insider Anne Farlow purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,123 ($38.08) per share, for a total transaction of £62,460 ($76,161.44). Also, insider William Wyatt sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,480 ($42.43), for a total value of £855,384 ($1,043,024.02).

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

