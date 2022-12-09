Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 635,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,526,000 after buying an additional 83,088 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 479,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after buying an additional 25,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 692.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 275,721 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $57.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.