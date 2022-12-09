Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.09. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 35,632 shares trading hands.

Capstone Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet light bars, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

