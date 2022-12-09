carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.85

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and traded as high as $30.39. carsales.com shares last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 2,486 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSXXY. Macquarie raised shares of carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

carsales.com Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61.

carsales.com Cuts Dividend

About carsales.com

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.14%.

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.

