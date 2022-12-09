Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Wedbush

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Carvana stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $274.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $936.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan purchased 8,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at $173,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Carvana by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Carvana by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carvana by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

