Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVNA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $274.35. The firm has a market cap of $936.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Carvana by 49.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after buying an additional 6,670,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.