Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stake Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $25,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,198 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.3 %

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $126.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.