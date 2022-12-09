Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.61

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and traded as high as $11.81. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 87,513 shares trading hands.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.