CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $126.21

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.21 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.52). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 127 ($1.55), with a volume of 1,787,243 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of £369.72 million and a PE ratio of 4,233.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.18.

In other news, insider Max Royde bought 19,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £21,198.32 ($25,848.46). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 760,436 shares of company stock valued at $99,307,689.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

