Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 22.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,994,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,243 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,250,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 11.1% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,337,000 after purchasing an additional 166,164 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

CDAY stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.06 and a beta of 1.46. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $109.18.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CDAY. Cowen raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.