Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.43

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.84. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 2,719 shares traded.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

Further Reading

