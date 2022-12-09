Citigroup Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,782.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,488.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,412.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,234.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 123.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

