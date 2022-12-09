Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,732,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606,923 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $32,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Clarus during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Clarus by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Stock Up 2.3 %

Clarus stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $302.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clarus

In related news, COO Aaron Kuehne acquired 4,092 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $49,963.32. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,978.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

