Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.17. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 31,887 shares traded.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

