Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Holdings Lifted by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 1,142.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE UTF opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $29.49.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.