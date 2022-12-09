Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 1,142.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of UTF stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $29.49.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

