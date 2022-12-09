Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.94

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.94 and last traded at $49.94, with a volume of 1659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,400 shares of company stock worth $1,245,278 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 103,438 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after purchasing an additional 967,546 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

