CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 357,480 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CommScope were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 80.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after buying an additional 2,934,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CommScope by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,200,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 907,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in CommScope by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,015,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,039,000 after buying an additional 770,938 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CommScope alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

CommScope Price Performance

CommScope Profile

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $8.16 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.77.

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.