Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Concentrix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNXC opened at $121.73 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.76%.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $53,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $53,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,644 shares of company stock worth $3,890,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

