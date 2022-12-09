Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 655 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000.

PGHY stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

