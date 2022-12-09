Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in UGI by 955.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of UGI by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 906,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,861,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 10.1% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in UGI by 11.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Insider Transactions at UGI

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI Trading Down 1.0 %

UGI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NYSE:UGI opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $47.04.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.