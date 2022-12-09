Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $49,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $98.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average is $93.45.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.