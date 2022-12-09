Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGHY stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

