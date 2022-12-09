Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Makes New $55,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,244,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,622,000 after acquiring an additional 463,311 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 255,455 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 479,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after buying an additional 177,893 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

