Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Makes New $55,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,244,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,622,000 after acquiring an additional 463,311 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 255,455 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 479,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after buying an additional 177,893 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $52.81.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.