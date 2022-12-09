Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 128 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $304,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 333.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period.

BATS IYJ opened at $98.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.45. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

