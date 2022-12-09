Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after buying an additional 14,910,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,139,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,085 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,544 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

