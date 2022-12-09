Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

