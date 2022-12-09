ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $151.00 at Barclays

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.52.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE COP opened at $112.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.