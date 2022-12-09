Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.85. Core Molding Technologies shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 4,070 shares traded.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.