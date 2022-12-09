Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 21,723 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.5% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.66. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

