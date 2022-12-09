Credit Suisse AG Acquires 447,248 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,712,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,248 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 527.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter worth $30,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter worth $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of TELL opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

