Credit Suisse AG Acquires 72,739 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 285,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,739 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canada Goose by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $25,797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 794.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 727,566 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in Canada Goose by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 670,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 277,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in Canada Goose by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 424,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,100 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $41.03.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

