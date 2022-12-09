Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 38.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth about $1,602,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 155.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAS stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $155.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

