Credit Suisse AG Buys 14,282 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 545.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 99.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 24,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 209,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,866 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $21.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14.

