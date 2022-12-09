Credit Suisse AG Buys 17,490 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 10,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 10,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963,853 shares in the company, valued at $42,563,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,482 shares of company stock worth $2,302,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

