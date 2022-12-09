Credit Suisse AG Buys 19,486 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in California Resources were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,020,000 after acquiring an additional 80,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,531,000 after acquiring an additional 576,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,244,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after acquiring an additional 452,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after acquiring an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,945,000 after acquiring an additional 197,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $51.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. California Resources’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRC. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

