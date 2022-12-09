Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,963 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

HRB opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

