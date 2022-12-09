Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 572,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842,955 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBIO. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $184,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $325,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,244,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $184,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.55. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

