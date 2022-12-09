Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,396 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 102,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.60. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $608.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.86 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

