Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 340.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $181.91 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $660,058.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $2,813,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,012,952.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,333 shares of company stock worth $8,770,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.