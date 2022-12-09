Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,505 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 167.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Insider Activity

WESCO International Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,141,027.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,470,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,317,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 97,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,066,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,649,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,470,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,317,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WCC stock opened at $123.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average of $124.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $147.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.99.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WESCO International

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

