Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,071 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,773,000 after purchasing an additional 327,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,336,000 after purchasing an additional 222,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after acquiring an additional 277,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200,624 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,958 shares of company stock worth $70,646 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.25. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $32.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

