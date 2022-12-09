Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 164.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 206.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.10. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at $51,463,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,980 shares of company stock worth $3,661,338 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.