Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ashland were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the second quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 245.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 32.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

Ashland Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ASH opened at $110.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.10 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.27%.

Ashland Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

