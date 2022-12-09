Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,223 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 46,440 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 324,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 211,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,148,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,035,000 after acquiring an additional 283,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 260,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.75 million. Equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

