Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 2.9 %

CPE stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44.

About Callon Petroleum

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

