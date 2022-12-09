Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,981.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $152.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.31 and a 12 month high of $198.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Stories

